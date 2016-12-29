Property in Athens Township annexed into city of Isanti

Isanti Mayor George Wimmer congratulates Karen Fedoryshyn for her winning entry in the Tot Lot renaming contest. The Tot Lot has been renamed Isanti Hills Neighborhood Park.

Photo by Rachel Kytonen

The Isanti City Council approved the annexation of a 41.99-acre parcel from Athens Township as petitioned by the property owners during its Dec. 20 meeting.According to Community Development Director Roxanne Achman, Brennan and Rebecca Cox petitioned the city for the annexation of a 41.99-acre parcel they own south of Isanti along Polk Street Northeast. Their property abuts Isanti city limits on the southerly boundary.Achman explained the request came to the city as a way to prepare the parcel for future development as a recreational commercial site. The property will be zoned recreational commercial upon its incorporation into the city. Minnesota state statue permits such property to be annexed into the city via ordinance due to the nature of the request, a petition by the property owner and because there is no orderly annexation agreement with Athens Township.Achman explained final details have not been submitted to the city and will be presented to the Planning Commission and City Council once the property owners are prepared to move forward with the development of their property as Circle B Ranch Country Retreat-Event Center.Due to the petition for annexation being received after Aug. 1 of a levy year, the property taxes for 2017 will be payable to Athens Township. The 2018, and future property taxes, will be payable to the city of Isanti. The annexation will be effective upon approval by the chief administrative law judge.During the public hearing, Bruce and Christine Yerigan, and Craig and Diane Bjorklund spoke against the annexation. Both couples cited concerns with public safety, noting the property is located near a curve in the road and there is no turning lane. They explained the road is used by a lot of families in the neighborhood for walking, jogging, riding bikes and leisurely activities.The couples talked about the fact the property is located in a rural and residential setting and had concerns with the extra noise and traffic created with a retreat center opening in the area. There was also concerns about the road regarding upkeep and maintenance due to the additional traffic.Wimmer commended the Coxes for being up-front and honest about what they intend do with the property. He said while the formal process still needs to take place, he understands the facility will be used for events, such as weddings and corporate retreats. He noted the majority of the property will continue in its natural state.When asked about a liquor license for the property, Wimmer explained the couple could apply for a liquor license, and if one was granted, they would have to follow all the local and state regulations involved with having a liquor license.“It is a benefit to the city to bring in additional property,” Wimmer said. “We look at this as a very good project for the city. Isanti is an event-type city and this will bring in another event center to the city.”When it was mentioned there were comments made against the annexation at Athens Township Board meetings, Wimmer said the city did not receive any formal comment or communication from the Athens Township Board regarding the annexation.

In other news, the council:

• Approved a resolution approving partnership agreements between the city of Isanti, East Central Regional Library and the Isanti Area Friends of the Library for the operation of an Outreach Stop located inside City Hall. The Outreach Stop is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. East Central Regional Library Director Barbara Misselt noted usage was up in 2016; averaging 25 visits per open day compared to 23 visits per open day in 2015. Wimmer noted the “partnership has been amazingly successful,” and “it’s really a nice addition to have here, and it’s worked out very well.”

• Approved ordinances setting water and sanitary sewer rate reductions effective Jan. 1. The water base rate will be reduced from $16.90 to $12.68, and the sanitary sewer base rate will be reduced from $22.86 to $11.43. Wimmer noted reducing these rates was something he first discussed 10 years ago and described the reductions as a “milestone” for the city of Isanti. “This will be a fantastic move for our community,” Wimmer said.

• Approved the preliminary plat for Sun Prairie third and fourth addition as submitted by First Fruits Land Development. The plat consists of 16 single-family lots south and east of Isanti Intermediate School along Ninth Avenue Southeast and Marion Street Southeast. The average lot size is 11,325 square feet and homes will be required to be a minimum of 1,200 square feet with 720 square feet garages. The developer plans to final plat the lot in two phases. The first phase will be seven lots and the second phase will be nine lots.

• Approved the authorization of a targeted community survey to determine or affirm why people are choosing to move to the city of Isanti. The specific results of individual surveys will remain confidential and only aggregate data may be used or made public. It was noted Isanti has seen 140 new homes constructed from 2014 to 2016.