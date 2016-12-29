Douglas Cassman, age 86, of Grasston, formerly of Braham, died on December 29, 2016 at his home.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Katie (Boots) Cassman; son, David; granddaughter, Emily Schuldt; siblings, Arleeen Carr, Doris Tucker, Pauline Clark and Peter Cassman Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Ada; children, Ricky; Barbara (Jim) Vork; Katherine Meyer; Roberta (Rick) Weeks and Linda Cassman; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Ellen); many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Memorials are preferred to: A Place for You in Pine City. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Douglas Cassman
