C-I Girls Hockey finding their stride

< > Sophomore Ashley Schintz attempts to hang on to the puck.Photos by Mike Bleninger

The Cambridge-Isanti Girls’ Hockey team continues to ride their roller coaster season, as they fall to 4-7-1.On Dec. 22, the girls hosted Moose Lake Area. The girls were able to jump on the scoreboard early on, but fell to Moose Lake, 5-1.Freshman Madelyn Skelton put away their lone goal in the first period, but after that was all downhill for the Bluejackets.After a tight 1-1 first period of play, they allowed two goals early on in the second period. This was a hole they could not dig their way out of, as the third period was more of the same.They currently sit in seventh place in their conference, put there is reason for optimism for this Bluejacket team. They have been finding ways to score all season, and their leading scorers; junior Alyson Niebur (11) and freshman Madelyn Skelton (9) are young, and only getting better.While the season may not have been going quite as planned, the Bluejackets have been enjoying success at the Schawns Cup. They played their first game on Dec. 26, defeating Northland Pines with a final score of 10-1. Their leading scorer Niebur, netted four goals in just the second period.Their next game of the Schawns Cup, was Dec. 27, against Sun Prairie Co-op. Please check the Isanti County News later this week for an updated score on that game.The girls will resume season play on Jan. 3, when they hit the road to take on Mississippi 8 Conference Rival Rogers.Rogers have been playing well this season, and they currently sit at number two in the conference standings, at 4-3-1, only two points behind leader Buffalo.It will be tough for the Bluejackets, but the conference match up should give the girls a stage to start their turnaround in 2017.