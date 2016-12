Public Notice of Board of Reorganization

Notice is hereby given to the residents of Athens Township that the annual Board of Reorganization for Athens Township will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the Athens Town Hall. 883 261st Ave. NE, Isanti, MN 55040.

Diane Carpenter

Clerk of Athens Township

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

630079