School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 314

Regular MEETING MINUTES

November 21, 2016

The regular school board meeting was called to order by Chair Steven Eklund at 7:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

Members present: S. Eklund, M. Thompson, T. Cuda, A. Londgren, A. Flowers, R. Wyganowski, J. Paitl and Supt. Gagner.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by T. Cuda to adopt the agenda. Carried

Motion by M Thompson, second by A. Flowers to approve the minutes of the October 17th Regular and the November 14th Working School Board meetings, approve the November bills $256,473.20 ; and, accept the November Treasurers report. The board accepted the resignation of Alan Haggenmiller as elementary custodian effective Nov. 30,2016. The board approved the hiring of: Micah Malamisuro as a 33.75 hours per week special ed para. His start date is Nov. 21, 2016. He will be paid at Step 1 of the para contract. Julie Merchlewicz as a 1.5 hours per day lunchroom/recess para. Her start date is Nov. 8, 2016. She will be paid at Step 1 of the para contract. Ryan Kedrowski was hired as the Knowledge Bowl Advisor. His start date is Nov. 21, 2016. He will be paid on Lane 2 Step 1 of the C Schedule. Josh Faulkner was hired as the C-team boys basketball coach. His start date is Nov. 21, 2016. He will be paid on Lane 8, Step 1 of the C: Schedule. Amie Yerke was hired as the C-team girls basketball coach. Her start date is Nov. 7, 2016. She will be paid on Lane 8, Step 1 of the C schedule.

Motion by J. Paitl, second by A. Flowers to acknowledge the November 2016 donations for the purposes requested: for wrestling mats $905.60 from Braham Warriors; for district use $800 from Jill & Ken Gagner; $50 value of school supplies from Diane Bondeson for BAES; for EC carpet $300 from Grandy Lions; 24 knit hats from Braham Knit Wits for student needs; chip rubber flooring for greenhouse $3,060 value from Monte Niemi; for HS Halloween party decorations from Donna Mann, gift cards & pop from Lindsay Rasmussen, treat bags from Olympac, pumpkins from Mike Grocery Store, $75 from Walmart, 4 gift certificates from Pizza Pub, $50 from Braham Chamber of Commerce, 3 gift certificates from Subway, food and prizes from Marie Sward and Teresa Person, food from Judy Patzoldt, Michelle & Greg Becker, Dana Hendren, Marlys Carlson, Jane Johnston and Connie Gelle; prizes from Dustin Hoeper; Bomber apparel from Tammi Johnson. Carried

Under Open Forum – A. Leniz stated concern over the fees proposed under Policy #902.

JeanAnn Mattson – 1st & 2nd grade PLC leader, was absent. She will share at the December meeting.

Jeff Eklund, Elem Principal reviewed his written report. There were 361 kids at the Halloween party. A huge thank you to Jonelle Klemz for her great organization. 97% of the parents attended elementary parent/teacher conferences. Lindsay Rasmussen shared fall early childhood progress information with the board. Principal Eklund stated the teamwork these ladies show is seamless and they aim at whats best for kids? Member M. Thompson stated, impressive progress has been made in just the first couple months. Andy Olson was chosen by fellow staff members as the November T.E.A.M. award winner.

Shawn Kuhnkes, Principal/AD, reviewed his written report. There was a nice turnout of Veterans at the high school for lunch on Veterans Day. Thank you to the food service staff for a hearty meal and all the decorations. He announced this years EXCEL award winners, Emily Lindquist and Hunter Giffrow. Congratulations to the students and staff involved in the production of the fall musical The Wedding Singer.

The board reviewed the Community Ed report.

Supt. Gagner reviewed his written report. Forty-five students at Braham earned a total of 158 college credits from the U of MN during the 2015-16 school year. The total value, if the students paid regular tuition was $74,382. The cost to the district was $6,525. The interior and exterior projects are substantially complete.

Supt. Gagner congratulated the following staff, students and community members for their accomplishments as Braham HONORS recipients. They are: Mary Adam, Jeff Eklund, Bob Hughes, Shawn Kuhnke, Steve Eklund, Ken Lindgren, Allison Londgren, Trina Olson, Ursula Scheele, Mike Thompson, Jake King, Hunter Richmond, Alex Kurvers, Luke Becker, Chris Grote, Tammi Johnson, Becky Swanson, Jonelle Klemz, Tammi Johnson, Emily Lindquist, Taite Shores, Megan Gruba, Matt Rydland, Kaitlyn Dordal, Nick Hohn, Alex Sundly, Jay Sparling, Aitor Leniz, Bryan Johnson, Tracy Fix, Karl Fix, Andrea Downing, Amber Hoffman, Nancy VanderHeyden, Marie Sward, Dustin Hoeper, Darwin Nelson, Ms. Ludwig and Mr. Sparlings Advisory classes; Mr. Leniz, Mr. Sybrant and Ms. Harveys 5th grade classes; Donna Bryant, Cindy Ledford, Terri, Stone, Gay Hagford, Sarah Tilkens-Rogstad, Erika Gould, Mary Rubink; Dawn Olson, Roger Lafontaine, JeanAnn Mattson, Nichole Nelson, Nick Jackson, Michael McAdams, Jack Mault, ody Carlson, Kyler Gustafson, Makailah Torsch, Jesse Anderson, Maria Hamlin Hunter Herman, and Jeremy Brown.

Alec Downing, Student Council representative, reviewed their report. Student Council held their fall bake sale at the high school and the elementary school. Thanksgiving food drive service project is underway. Snow Daze 2017 will be the week of January 30 – February 3.

School board members attended various football and volleyball games, the fall musical, conferences, working board meeting, band concert, halloween party, and the WBWF presentation.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by J. Paitl to accept the FY 2016 school district audit report as prepared by district auditors Burkhardt & Burkhardt. Carried.

Reviewed the annual Community Ed and compulsory attendance reports and the proposed 2017-2018 school calendar.

Motion by M. Thompson, second by T. Cuda to approve the addition and start of Snocross as an independent contractor activity to the list of co-curricular activities. Carried.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by R. Wyganowski to approve the 2015-16 Worlds Best WorkForce summary. Carried.

Motion by T. Cuda, second by J. Paitl to approve the 2016-2017 Worlds Best WorkForce Plan. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by J. Paitl to revise policy #902 – community use of school facilities/buildings. Six yes votes – S. Eklund, T. Cuda, A. Flowers, A. Londgren, R. Wyganowski, and

J. Paitl. M. Thompson voted no. Carried

Motion by M.Thompson, second by R. Wyganowski to adopt the revision of policy #707 – Transportation of Public Schools Students. Carried.

Motion by J. Paitl, second by A. Flowers to adopt policies: #501 – School Weapons; #502 – Search of Student lockers, desks, personal possessions & student; #515 – Protection and privacy of pupil records; and, #516 – Student Medications. Carried.

Second reading of policy #701 – Establishment and adoption of school district budget.

Chair Eklund reminded all present of the December Regular School Board meeting to include the Truth-In-Taxation will be held Monday, December 19, 2016 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the high school.

Motion by M. Thompson, second by R. Wyganowski to adjourn the meeting. Chair Eklund adjourned the meeting at 7:44 p.m.

Attest: Allison Londgren, Clerk

Attest: Steven Eklund, Chair

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636076