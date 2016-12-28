Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

Mortgagor:

Frances L. Weber, single

Mortgagee:

Residential Financial Corp.

Dated: 06/30/1988

Recorded: 06/30/1988

Isanti County Recorder Document No. 183692

Assigned To: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency

Dated: 06/30/1988

Recorded: 01/05/1989

Isanti County Recorder Document No. 186849

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction Agent Mortgage ID No: N/A

Lender or Broker:

Residential Financial Corp.

Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Residential Financial Corp.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing at a point on a line running parallel with First Street, 166 feet east of the northeast corner of Block 6 of Conger`s Addition to the Village of Cambridge, thence running south and parallel with the east line of said Block a distance of 150 feet; thence east and parallel with First Street 60 feet, thence north 150 feet, thence west 60 feet to the place of commencement, being a part of Giles Block in the Village of Cambridge and in the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 36, Range 23.

This is Abstract Property.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 15.054.0120

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:

533 2ND AVENUE SOUTHWEST

CAMBRIDGE, MN 55008

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $59,750.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $21,893.02

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 3, 2015, 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: West Door of Law Enforcement Center, City of Cambridge

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 3, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: March 19, 2015

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION

By: Ben I. Rust, Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

April 15, 22, 29,

May 6, 13, 20, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to August 5,2015, at 10:00 AM, West Door of Law Enforcement Center, City of Cambridge in said County and State.

Dated: May 28, 2015

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

June 10, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to October 7, 2015, at 10:00 AM, West Door of Law Enforcement Center, City of Cambridge in said County and State.

Dated: July 7, 2015

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

July 22, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to December 9, 2015, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: September 28, 2015

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 21, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 10, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: November 5, 2015

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

November 11, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to April 13,2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: January 13, 2016

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 20, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to June 15,2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: April 4, 2016

Minnesota Housing

Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing

Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

April 13, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to August 17, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: May 25, 2016

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

June 8, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to October 19, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: July 21, 2016

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 3, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to December 21, 2016, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 509 18th Ave. W., Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: October 12,2016

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing Finance

Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 19, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to February 22, 2017, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN in said County and State.

Dated: December 20, 2016

Minnesota Housing

Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

PFB Law, Professional Association

By: Jonathan R. Cuskey, Michael V. Schleisman

Attorneys for:

Minnesota Housing

Finance Agency,

Assignee of Mortgagee

55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800

St. Paul, MN 55101-1718

651-209-7599

16205-15-00182-2

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636000