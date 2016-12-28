Ordinances – ORDINANCE NO. 664

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE FOR THE CITY OF ISANTI,

CHAPTER 260, SEWER

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

Section 260-8. Sewer availability and usage charges, Attachment A, Sewer Rate Table.

Section 260, Attachment A, Sewer Rate Table is amended as attached:

EFFECTIVE DATE:

This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.

Adopted by the City Council this 20th day of December 2016.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

ATTEST:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

SEWERS

260 Attachment 1

City of Isanti

Sewer Rate Table

Commercial Base Fee Consumption Schedule

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636821

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/12/636821-1.pdf