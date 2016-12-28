Ordinances – ORDINANCE NO. 664

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE FOR THE CITY OF ISANTI,
CHAPTER 260, SEWER
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:
Section 260-8. Sewer availability and usage charges, Attachment A, Sewer Rate Table.
Section 260, Attachment A, Sewer Rate Table is amended as attached:
EFFECTIVE DATE:
This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.
Adopted by the City Council this 20th day of December 2016.
Mayor George A. Wimmer
ATTEST:
Lindsey Giese
Human Resources/City Clerk
SEWERS
260 Attachment 1
City of Isanti
Sewer Rate Table
Commercial Base Fee Consumption Schedule
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 28, 2016
