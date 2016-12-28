Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 663
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE FOR THE CITY OF ISANTI, CHAPTER 325, WATER
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:
Section 325-4 Water Availability and use charges, Attachment A, Water Rate and Water Availability Charge Table.
The Water Rate and Water Availability Charge (WAC) Table is amended as attached:
EFFECTIVE DATE:
This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.
Adopted by the City Council this 20th day of December 2016.
Mayor George A. Wimmer
ATTEST:
Lindsey Giese
Human Resources/City Clerk
WATER
325 Attachment 1
City of Isanti
Water Rate Table
Commercial Base Fee Consumption Schedule
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 28, 2016
636810
http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/12/636810-1.pdf