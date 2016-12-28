Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 663

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE FOR THE CITY OF ISANTI, CHAPTER 325, WATER

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

Section 325-4 Water Availability and use charges, Attachment A, Water Rate and Water Availability Charge Table.

The Water Rate and Water Availability Charge (WAC) Table is amended as attached:

EFFECTIVE DATE:

This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.

Adopted by the City Council this 20th day of December 2016.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

ATTEST:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

WATER

325 Attachment 1

City of Isanti

Water Rate Table

Commercial Base Fee Consumption Schedule

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

