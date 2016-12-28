Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 662
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:
I. Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add, delete or revise the text of Section 160-2 as follows:
ADD/REVISE
Building Inspection
Valuation Fee Schedule for Isanti
Right of Way Work Permit
Single Family Hookup
Base Fee-up to 1,000 LF
Fees in addition to base fee
Street Cut
Unauthorized Work
Plumbing Permit Basic up to 4 fixtures
Plumbing Permit job valuation >$500 or more than 4 fixtures
Community Center
Special Events
Includes use of the kitchen
Dishes and utensils provided by you for your event not provided.
With or without alcohol
Greater than 50 individuals in attendance
Liquor/Beer
Consumption and Display Permit (annual)
Parks, Recreation & Culture Department
Farmers Market Membership Fee (Annual)
Farmers Market Stall Fee
Full Season
Half Season
Single Day
Sewer and Water Department
Replacement or additional
Meter (5/8 & 3/4 inch)
Private Metered Water Sales
a. Meter Deposit
b. Backflow Preventer Deposit
DELETE
Building Inspection
Excavation permit fee
Hole
Emergency Hole
Trench
Replacement of Air Conditioner Permit
Replacement of Air Conditioner Permit Commercial/Multi-Family
Replacement of Furnace Permit
Replacement of Furnace Permit Commercial/Multi-Family
Liquor/Beer
Set-ups
II. EFFECTIVE DATE.
This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.
Adopted by the City Council, this 20th day of December, 2016.
Mayor George A. Wimmer
Attest:
Lindsey Giese
Human Resources/City Clerk
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 28, 2016
636831