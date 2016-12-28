Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 662

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

I. Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add, delete or revise the text of Section 160-2 as follows:

ADD/REVISE

Building Inspection

Valuation Fee Schedule for Isanti

Right of Way Work Permit

Single Family Hookup

Base Fee-up to 1,000 LF

Fees in addition to base fee

Street Cut

Unauthorized Work

Plumbing Permit Basic up to 4 fixtures

Plumbing Permit job valuation >$500 or more than 4 fixtures

Community Center

Special Events

Includes use of the kitchen

Dishes and utensils provided by you for your event not provided.

With or without alcohol

Greater than 50 individuals in attendance

Liquor/Beer

Consumption and Display Permit (annual)

Parks, Recreation & Culture Department

Farmers Market Membership Fee (Annual)

Farmers Market Stall Fee

Full Season

Half Season

Single Day

Sewer and Water Department

Replacement or additional

Meter (5/8 & 3/4 inch)

Private Metered Water Sales

a. Meter Deposit

b. Backflow Preventer Deposit

DELETE

Building Inspection

Excavation permit fee

Hole

Emergency Hole

Trench

Replacement of Air Conditioner Permit

Replacement of Air Conditioner Permit Commercial/Multi-Family

Replacement of Furnace Permit

Replacement of Furnace Permit Commercial/Multi-Family

Liquor/Beer

Set-ups

II. EFFECTIVE DATE.

This ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication in the Citys Official Newspaper.

Adopted by the City Council, this 20th day of December, 2016.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636831