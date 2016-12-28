Ordinances – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

Ordinance No. 633

Amending Title VII Chapter 71 Parking Regulations

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Cambridge does hereby ordain the following amendment and addition to Title VII Chapter 71 Parking Regulations to include:

71.01 GENERAL LIMITS ON PARKING

(A) In order to maintain the proper flow of traffic, reduce traffic hazards, reduce overall traffic noise, and the fluidity of parking spaces, no vehicle shall be parked upon any public street, or designated city owned and maintained parking lots and public right of ways of this city within the city limits, for a longer continuous period than six hours, or such shorter period as is posted on signs, except that a person whose residence abuts a public street may park his or her vehicle on such abutting street for not more than 24 continuous hours.

(B) In order to further maintain the proper flow of traffic, reduce traffic hazards, noise and litter, preserve the character of residential neighborhoods and property values, and ensure free access to parking to residents of the area, the City Council may, by Resolution, authorize posting of more restrictive parking regulations on any public street.

(C) Anyone disobeying posted, timed, or general parking regulations as described in this chapter, is subject to an administrative citation and penalties under 71.99.

(D) Any vehicle found on any public street, right of way, or city owned parking lot, which hinders street improvement or maintenance operations, is subject to an administrative citation and vehicle impound if such area is posted or prior notice is given to city residents.

71.02 RESTRICTED PARKING DURING SNOW SEASON.

In order to facilitate snow removal from the public streets and city owned parking lots, from November l through March 31 of each year, no vehicle shall be parked on any public street, public right of way, or any city owned and maintained parking lots in this city within the city limits, between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of this provision may result in an administrative citation being issued to the owner or operator and the vehicle may also be towed and impounded.

71.06 SALES FROM STREET PROHIBITED.

No vehicle may be parked in any public street, public right of way, or city owned and maintained parking lots, for the purpose of selling the same or displaying it for sale or containing For Sale or similar signs.

71.45 HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACES.

(A) The owner or manager of property where automobile parking spaces are provided shall ensure that at least one space per 50 spaces or fraction thereof shall be designed as handicapped parking spaces. The spaces shall not be less than 12 feet in width and located as near as practicable to the building entrance for use by the handicapped. The owner or manager of the property on which the designated space is located shall maintain the space and ensure that the space is kept free of obstruction. If the owner or manager does not maintain the space or allows the space to be blocked by snow, merchandise or similar obstructions for 24 hours after receiving a warning from the Chief of Police or his or her duly authorized agent, the owner or manger is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

(B) SIGNS AND MARKINGS

Parking spaces reserved for physically disabled persons must be designated and identified by the posting of signs incorporating the international symbol of access in white on blue and indicating that violators are subject to a fine of up to $200. These parking spaces are reserved for disabled persons with motor vehicles displaying the required certificate, plates, permit valid for 30 days, or insignia.

For purposes of this subdivision, a parking space that is clearly identified as reserved for physically disabled persons by a permanently posted sign that does not meet all design standards, is considered designated and reserved for physically disabled persons. A sign posted for the purpose of this section must be visible from inside a motor vehicle parked in the space, be kept clear of snow or other obstructions which block its visibility, and be nonmovable.

(C) The City Council may, by Resolution, authorize handicapped parking where parking is not otherwise permitted or restrict authorized parking spaces for use only by persons who are handicapped.

(D) ENFORCEMENT

A city police officer or designated enforcement agent is authorized to enforce any violation of handicapped or disabled person parking regulations as defined by Minnesota State Statute 169.345 on public or private property by state citation or via an administrative citation under this ordinance. Any vehicle found in violation is also subject to a tow and impound. Persons wishing to contest an administrative citation, may do so by requesting a hearing.

(E) VIOLATIONS

No person shall:

(1) park a motor vehicle in or obstruct access to a designated handicapped parking space or associated access aisle designated and reserved for the physically disabled, on either private or public property;

(2) park a motor vehicle in or obstruct access to an area designated by the city as a transfer zone for disabled persons;

(3) alter a certificate;

(4) exercise the parking privilege provided in section MSS 169.345, unless:

(i) that person is a physically disabled person as defined in section 169.345, subdivision 2, or the person is transporting or parking a motor vehicle for a physically disabled person; and

(ii) the motor vehicle visibly displays one of the following: a disability plate issued under section 168.021, a certificate issued under section 169.345, a permit valid for 30 days issued under section 168.021 or 169.345, or an equivalent certificate, insignia, or plate issued by another state, a foreign country, or one of its political subdivisions

(5) A physically handicapped person, or a person parking a vehicle for a handicapped person, who is charged with violating 71.45 et seq. because the person parked in a handicapped parking space without the required certificate or license plates shall not be convicted if the person produces in court, before a hearing officer, or to the police department the required certificate or evidence that the person has been issued license plates under M.S. 168.021

71.65 IMPOUNDMENT GENERALLY.

(A) Any police officer may remove a vehicle from the street, public right of way, or city owned and maintained parking lots, to a garage or other place of safety when a vehicle is left unattended and constitutes an obstruction to traffic, is parked in violation of 71.02, or hinders street improvement or maintenance operations or when the vehicle is found having against it five or more unpaid notices or summons or other process, issued within a 12 month period, charging that the vehicle was parked, stopped or standing in violation of any law or ordinance or local authority of the city. Vehicles illegally parked in tow away zones designated by official signs of the city may be summarily towed without an accumulation of five notices or summons. Vehicles impounded pursuant to this chapter will be released to their lawful owner (or persons entitled to possession) upon showing of adequate evidence of a right of its possession and paying the amount of all accrued parking use fees, fines and costs for each outstanding citation, notice, summons or warrant and, in addition thereto, the charges for towing and storage.

71.69 REGISTERED OWNER; PRIMA FACIE EVIDENCE.

The presence of any motor vehicle on any street, public right of way, or city owned and maintained parking lots, when standing or parked in violation of this chapter, is prima facie evidence that the registered owner of the vehicle committed or authorized the commission of the violation.

71.99 PENALTY.

(B) A person who violates 71.45 et seq. is guilty of a petty misdemeanor and shall be fined in an amount determined by 10.99. Sections 71.45 et seq. shall be enforced in the same manner as city parking ordinances or regulations. Law enforcement officers have the authority to tag vehicles parked on either private or public property in violation of 71.45 et seq. A physically handicapped person, or a person parking a vehicle for a handicapped person, who is charged with violating 71.45 et seq. because the person parked in a handicapped parking space without the required certificate or license plates shall not be convicted if the person produces in court, before a hearing officer, or to the police department before the court appearance the required certificate or evidence that the person has been issued license plates under M.S. 168.021, as it may be amended from time to time, and demonstrates entitlement to the certificate or plates at the time of arrest or tagging.

Adopted by the Cambridge City Council this 19th day of December, 2016

Marlys A. Palmer, Mayor

ATTEST: Lynda J. Woulfe

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636219