Ordinances – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

ORDINANCE NO. 632

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE FUTURE LAND USE MAP FROM HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL TO GENERAL COMMERCIAL

(MENARD, INC.)

WHEREAS, the tracts of land, hereinafter called the tracts, lying and being in the City of Cambridge, County of Isanti and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to wit:

Lot 1, Block 1, and part of Outlot O, Parkwood on the Lakes 3rd Addition; and Outlot A, Jomar Heights

are currently identified by the City of Cambridge, hereinafter called the City, as High Density Residential; and

WHEREAS, the applicant, Menard, Inc., has requested an amendment to the Future Land Use Map; and

WHEREAS, the applicant, has requested amendment of the tracts from High Density Residential to General Commercial; and

WHEREAS, the Planning Department has made a report pertaining to such amendment request, a copy of which review has been presented to the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission of the City, on the 6th day of December, 2016, following proper notice, held and conducted a public hearing regarding the requested amendment, following which hearing such Planning Commission adopted a recommendation that such amendment be approved as long as the following condition is met; and

1. The stormwater plan must be approved by the City Engineer

WHEREAS, such recommendation has been presented to the City Council and the City Council of Cambridge hereby finds that the amendment conforms to the Citys Comprehensive Plan and City Code.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Cambridge, Minnesota, ordains that the tracts described above are hereby amended to General Commercial on the Future Land Use Map as long as the condition listed above is met.

This ordinance shall become effective the day following publication of notice of its adoption.

Adopted this 19th day of December, 2016

Marlys A. Palmer, Mayor

ATTEST: Lynda J. Woulfe

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636343