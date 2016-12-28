Ordinances – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

ORDINANCE NO. 631

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT OF PARKWOOD ON THE LAKES AND REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY FROM MULTIPLE FAMILY RESIDENCE DISTRICT (R-3) TO HIGHWAY BUSINESS DISTRICT (B-2).

(MENARD, INC.)

WHEREAS, the tracts of land, hereinafter called the tracts, lying and being in the City of Cambridge, County of Isanti and State of Minnesota, described as follows, to wit:

Lot 1, Block 1, and part of Outlot O, Parkwood on the Lakes 3rd Addition; and Outlot A, Jomar Heights

are currently zoned by the City of Cambridge, hereinafter called the City, as being in the R-3 Multiple Family Residence District; and

WHEREAS, Lot 1, Block 1, and Outlot O, Parkwood on the Lakes 3rd Addition is defined in the original Planned Unit Development of Parkwood on the Lakes as Multiple Family; and

WHEREAS, the applicant, Menard, Inc., has requested an amendment to the Planned Unit Development and the Zoning Map; and

WHEREAS, the applicant, has requested the rezoning of the tracts from Multiple Family Residence District (R-3) to Highway Business District (B-2); and

WHEREAS, the Planning Department has made a report pertaining to such Planned Unit Development amendment and rezoning request, a copy of which review has been presented to the City Council of the City; and

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission of the City, on the 6th day of December, 2016, following proper notice, held and conducted a public hearing regarding the requested amendment and rezoning, following which hearing such Planning Commission adopted a recommendation that such amendment and rezoning be approved as long as the following condition is met; and

1. The stormwater plan must be approved by the City Engineer

WHEREAS, such recommendation has been presented to the City Council and the City Council of Cambridge hereby finds that the amendment is practical since substantial development has not occurred within a reasonable time after approval of when the PUD was implemented and that the rezoning conforms to the Citys Comprehensive Plan and City Code.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Cambridge, Minnesota, ordains that the tracts described above are hereby zoned B-2 Highway Business District, and the PUD has been amended to allow the expansion of commercial as long as the condition listed above is met.

This ordinance shall become effective the day following publication of notice of its adoption.

Adopted this 19th day of December, 2016

Marlys A. Palmer, Mayor

ATTEST: Lynda J. Woulfe

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636338