Ordinances – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

ORDINANCE NO. 630

An Ordinance to Amend Cambridge City Code Title IX: General Regulations, Chapter 95 Animals,

The purpose of this amendment is to amend the definition of Farm Animals.

THE CITY OF CAMBRIDGE DOES ORDAIN that Chapter 95: Animals is hereby amended as follows:

95.01 DEFINITIONS.

Animal. Any mammal, reptile, amphibian, fish, bird (including all fowl and poultry) or other member commonly accepted as part of the animal kingdom. Animals shall be classified as follows:

(3) Farm Animals. Those animals commonly associated with a farm or performing work in an agricultural setting. Unless otherwise defined, farm animals shall include members of the equestrian family (horses, mules), bovine family (cows, bulls), sheep, poultry (chickens, turkeys), fowl (ducks, geese), swine (including Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs), goats, bees, pigeons, and other animals associated with a farm, ranch, or stable.

All other sections and subsections of this Chapter shall remain as written and previously adopted by the City Council. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Pigeon. A member of the family Columbidae, and shall include racing pigeons, fancy pigeons, and sporting pigeons as defined herein. Racing Pigeon means a pigeon which, through selective past breeding, has developed the distinctive physical and mental characteristics as to enable it to return to its home after having been released a considerable distance therefrom, and which is accepted as such by the American Racing Pigeon Union, Inc. or the international Federation of Racing Pigeon Fanciers. Also, commonly known as Racing Homer, Homing Pigeon, or Carrier Pigeon. Fancy Pigeon means a pigeon which, through past breeding, has developed certain distinctive physical and performing characteristics as to be clearly identified and accepted as such by the National Pigeon Association, the American Pigeon Club, or the Rare Breeds Pigeon Club. Examples: Fantails, Pouters, Trumpeters. Sporting Pigeon means a pigeon which, through selective past breeding, has developed the ability to fly in a distinctive manner, such as aerial acrobatics or endurance flying. Examples: Rollers, Tipplers.

Adopted by the Cambridge City Council this 19th day of December, 2016.

Date of publication: December, 28, 2015

Marlys A. Palmer, Mayor

ATTEST: Lynda J. Woulfe

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636296