County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Morris; Commissioners Anderson, Oslund, Turnquist, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: T Bergloff, C Caulk, L Lovering, M Bostrom, B Wendorf, M Moen, P Messer, C Rempp, J Benting, K Anderson, S Walek, M Carstensen, T Marttila (Reporter: Bleninger)

O0o Chairperson Morris convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. Comment was made by a member of the public.

16/12-01 Oslund/Anderson to approve the agenda with the addition of A. 14. Approve Isanti County Mission and Values Statement. Carried.

16/12-02 Warring/Anderson to approve the minutes of the 11-6-2016 County Board Meeting. Carried.

16/12-03 Anderson/Warring, to approve the Isanti County Mission and Values Statement. Carried.

16/12-04 Anderson/Warring to accept the bid from CenturyLink to authorize the Sheriffs Department to purchase 911 equipment in the amount of $105,354.60. Carried.

16/12-05 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the request to purchase LETG equipment in the amount of $23,516.00. Carried.

O0o Public Hearing to consider the request of a General Animal Feedlot National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit.

O0o Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator, read the following published Public Notice into the record (on file). Comment was made by members of the public. There were no written comments received.

16/12-06 Warring/Oslund to close the Public Hearing. Carried.

16/12-07 Turnquist/Anderson approved the request for Haubenschild Farm Dairy, Inc., for a General Animal Feedlot National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Carried.

O0o Public Hearing to consider rezoning property on Spectacle Lake.

O0o Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator, read the following published Public Notice into the record (on file). Comment was made by a member of the public. There were no written comments received.

16/12-08 Anderson/Oslund to close the Public Hearing. Carried.

16/12-09 Warring/Anderson approved the request to rezone property on Spectacle Lake. Carried.

O0o Isanti County Sheriff C Caulk conducted the swearing in of Sergeant C Meyer.

16/12-10 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the 2016 State of Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement in the amount of $15,100.00. Carried.

16/12-11 Warring/Anderson to approve the Resolution Approving State of MN Joint Powers Agreements with the County of Isanti on Behalf of its Sheriff Regarding the MN Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. Carried.

16/12-12 Anderson/Oslund to approve the final plat for Tamarack Ridge, located in Springvale Township, with conditions. Carried.

16/12-13 Anderson/Warring to approve the final plat for Country Estates 2nd Addition, located in Stanford Township. Carried.

16/12-14 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the request to pay out compensatory time of 82.53 hours to the Deputy Zoning Administrator. Carried.

16/12-15 Warring/Oslund to approve the 2016 Homeland Security Program Grant in the amount of $3,000.00. Carried.

16/12-16 Oslund/Anderson to approve the 2016 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant in the amount of $54,300.00. Carried.

16/12-17 Oslund/Warring to approve deed restriction for acquired Lood Property as part of Becklin Homestead County Park. Carried.

16/12-18 Warring/Oslund to approve deed restriction for acquired Pagel and Keen Properties as part of the Irving and John Anderson County Park. Carried.

16/12-19 Oslund/Anderson to approve the purchase of an 18 long Big Tex utility trailer (on file). Carried.

16/12-20 Oslund/Anderson to approve a contract with Architectural Resources, Inc., to complete a county-wide Trail and Bikeway Master Plan with a total project cost in the amount of $35,000.00. Carried.

16/12-21 Turnquist/Warring to accept the resignation of J Kemper, Assessor Administrative Assistant I, effective 11-30-2016. Carried.

16/12-22 Anderson/Oslund to accept the retirement/resignation of D Jensen, Office Support Specialist, with regrets, effective 1/4/2017. Carried.

16/12-23 Oslund/Warring to approve the promotion of J Slothouber from Office Support Specialist to Eligibility Worker, effective 12-15-2016. Carried.

16/12-24 Anderson/Turnquist to approve an expense for R Peterson outside of the allowed timeframe in the amount of $189.50. Carried.

16/12-25 Anderson/Oslund to ratify the hire of J Mindrup, part-time Bus Driver, effective 11-21-2016. Carried.

16/12-26 Warring/Oslund to approve the purchase of electronic fare card software from Shah Software (on file). Carried.

16/12-27 Warring/Anderson to approve a request to lease to purchase a John Deere garden tractor with attachments for the Sheriffs Administrative Offices (on file). Carried.

16/12-28 Warring/Oslund to approve the request to purchase carpet from Johnsons Decorating Center, Inc. (on file). Carried.

16/12-29 Anderson/Turnquist to approve the wireless project pricing updates from Marco and MG Cabling LLC for cabling access points (on file). Carried.

O0o K Anderson, Information Technology Manager, and T Marttila, Network Operations Manager, gave the Board an update on Capital Outlay Funds for 2017.

16/12-30 Warring/Anderson to approve the Community Health Board Actions. Carried.

16/12-31 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the following Personnel Committee Recommendation #1 (on file). Carried.

16/12-32 Warring/Oslund to approve the following Personnel Committee Recommendation #2 (on file). Carried.

16/12-33 Warring/Anderson to approve the following claims and warrants:

Three (3) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $2,137.50

Total claims and warrants $ 384,415.36

Motion carried unanimously.

16/12-34 Warring/Turnquist to approve the 2017 lease agreement extension with East Central Regional Library. Carried.

16/12-35 Anderson/Oslund to approve an application by the Isanti County Sportsman Club (on file). Carried.

16/12-36 Warring/Anderson to ratify the appointment of M Caza as Human Resources Director/Deputy County Administrator, effective 12-27-2016. Carried.

16/12-37 Oslund/Turnquist to approve an application by the Princeton Lions Club (on file). Carried.

O0o Commissioners provided various committee reports.

16/12-38 Anderson/Turnquist to approve up to $25,000 Blandin Foundation Grant match. Carried.

16/12-39 Oslund/Anderson to ratify the hire of E Barrett, temporary part-time Truancy Officer, effective 12-12-2016. Carried.

16/12-40 Anderson/Warring to approve a Comp Worth appeal of the Probation Office Coordinator from a Grade 15 to a Grade 16, effective 12-8-2016. Carried.

16/12-41 Anderson/Oslund to adjourn (11:48 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636859

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/12/636859-1.pdf