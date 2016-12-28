County – ISANTI COUNTY

PUBLIC HEARING

December 22, 2016

The Isanti County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. Organizational Meeting for 2017.

2. The request of Joseph & Jennifer McDonnell, 19412 Queen Circle, NW, Elk River, MN 55330, to construct a dwelling with less than the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of a Recreational Development Lake. Legal description is Lot 3, Block 3 the Woods at Blue Lake of Section 31, Township 35, Range 25, Spencer Brook Township.

3. The request of Wendy Lilienthal, 2225 220th Ave, Mora, MN 55051, to construct a dwelling on an undersized lot with a Type III Septic System and with less than the required setback from the right of way of a Township Road, and with less than the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of a Recreational Lake. Legal description is Lot 5 Glenwood Shores of Section 4, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township.

Trina Bergloff

Isanti County Zoning Administrator

