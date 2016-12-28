County – ISANTI COUNTY

PUBLIC HEARING

December 22, 2016

The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. Organizational Meeting for 2017

2. The request of Audy Ford, 6326 279th Avenue NE, North Branch, MN 55056, for a Conditional Use Permit for a Rural Tourism request for wedding venues, celebrations and events. Legal description is the E 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 35, Range 22 of North Branch Township.

3. The request of Craig Nystrom, 2196 285th Avenue NE, Isanti, MN 55040 for a Conditional Use Permit in the Scenic River District for a private campground. Legal description is Pt of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 8, Township 36, Range 23 of Cambridge Township.

4. Review the objectives of the Isanti County Comprehensive Plan.

Trina Bergloff

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636891