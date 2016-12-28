County – ISANTI COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC MEETING

ISANTI COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Economic Development Authority will hold its annual meeting on January 24, 2017, at 9:00 A.M. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.

By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners this 21st day of December, 2016.

Kevin VanHooser

Isanti County Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 28, 2016

636725