County – ISANTI COUNTY

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC MEETING
ISANTI COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Economic Development Authority will hold its annual meeting on January 24, 2017, at 9:00 A.M. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.
By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners this 21st day of December, 2016.
Kevin VanHooser
Isanti County Administrator
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 28, 2016
636725