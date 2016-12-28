City – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL

Regular City Council Meeting

December 5, 2016

Members Present: Mayor Marlys Palmer, Council Members Howard Lewis, Lisa Iverson, Joe Morin and Kersten Conley.

Members Absent: None

Meeting was called to order at 6:01 pm.

Agenda was approved as amended.

Received a plaque commemorating the Works Progress Administration stonewall construction project at City Park donated by Peggy and Loren Davis, Diversified Bronze and Manufacturing.

Held a public hearing on and approved Ordinance 629 Annexing Land Located in Cambridge Township (1100 16th Avenue, 03.033.0600)

Adopted Resolution R16-085 Setting the 2017 Final Levy.

Adopted Resolution R16-086 General Fund Budget.

Adopted Resolution R16-087 Airport Operating Special Revenue Fund Budget.

Adopted Resolution R16-088 Debt Service Fund Budgets.

Adopted Resolution R16-089 Debt Service Fund Budgets.

Adopted Resolution R16-090 Enterprise Fund Budgets.

Approved a 2% cost of living adjustment for non-union full and part-time city employees effective the first pay period in 2017.

Approved Special Assessment Agreement between Parkwood Townhomes Assoc., LLCC and City of Cambridge, as presented.

Appointed Matthew Giese as detective starting 1/7/17.

Adopted policy entitled Donation of Surplus Property to Non-Profit Organizations and Police Department Lexipol Policy 701, entitled Surplus & Unclaimed Property

Authorized the hiring process to add three additional on-call firefighters ensuring the roster is at 30 members by December 30, 2017

Adopted the IBEW labor contracts for 2017-2019 contracts as presented.

Discussed 2017 City Administrators Performance Review procedures.

Discussed social media and branding of City of Cambridge name.

Adjourned meeting at 8:10 pm.

