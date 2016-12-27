Guests enjoy performance of ‘The Christmas candle’

< >

About 150 people gathered at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 15, to watch “The Christmas Candle,” put on by the students of St. Scholastica HSC Academy.The Friar of the church said to those gathered, “what a gift we have to celebrate (Christmas) and enjoy the talents of our youth.”The 37 students who attend St. Scholastica in Isanti had been practicing for their annual Christmas play since the beginning of November.This is the 18th year in a row the students have preformed an original play written by one of the teachers.St. Scholastica Principal Mary Koralewski said the Christmas play is not the school’s main fundraiser, but it is, “the most fun.”Koralewski said of the school, “It is an amazing school. It is life changing for a number of students. Everyone looks out for each other and treat each other like very close brothers and sisters. You are accepted for whoever you are. And you are expected to do your best. A lot of the students are amazed by what they can do.”Nic Eich’s wife, Amanda, is a graduate of St. Scholastica. They are now sending three of their six children to the school. Eich said, “We are the first family that is second generation at the school … It is interesting to see how it (St. Scholastica) has helped my wife, and see what a big part of her life it is. We are excited for the future.”Eich is also the president of Friends of St. Scholastica. “We support the school however we are needed,” he said.Eich gave the examples of financially and through “man hours.” He said the biggest need they had this past year was help with their move to their new location at St. Elizabeth’s in Isanti. He said the main reason for the move was a need for more space.Miss K, (Margaret Klovy), is the director of the play and the driving force behind it.The event started with a lasagna dinner served by alums of the school, followed by, “The Christmas Candle” performance.It is the story of a candle maker and his wife who were visited by an angel who blessed a candle, telling them to give the candle to whoever had the most need. The candle maker was then instructed to tell the recipient to light the candle and pray.An angel returns every seven years to bless a candle. The play takes place the fifth time the angel has returned. However, this year there was a mishap. After the angel had blessed the candle, the candle maker tripped, and the blessed candle landed in a pile of about 30 candles. Unable to tell which was the blessed one, he decided to give them all away and see what happens.At the end of the play the candle maker says, “God used the mistake of stumblers to give us all miracles.”Throughout the play the children sang songs of the season from, “The Carol of the Bells,” to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” The evening closed with students and alums singing “Up on the Housetop.” This song is sung every year at the end of the play and marked the end of another successful Christmas play.