Clarence “Clancy” LaBeau, age 89, of Isanti, passed away December 24, 2016 after a short stay at GracePointe Crossing Gables East.

Clarence Ray LaBeau was born December 4, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clarence and Pearl (Counter) LaBeau. He grew up and attended school in Minneapolis. Clancy served his country in the US Navy during WWII and also in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

On October 2, 1948 he married Margarette Doble at Margarette’s grandmother’s home in Springvale. They made their home in Fridley where Clancy worked for the US Postal Service for 35 years before retiring. Clancy was a charter member of Shaddrick LaBeau American Legion Post 303 in Fridley. In 1962 their family moved to Isanti where they have lived since then.

After retiring from the postal service in 1985, Clancy started working at the Isanti 76/BP station. He enjoyed working there and visiting with the customers and staff up until last year. He was a very active member of the Isanti County Sportsman Club for over 30 years. He taught gun safety training to hundreds of kids over the years.

Clancy loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed sharing his produce and his maple syrup to friends and family. Clancy was a special man and will be dearly missed.

Clancy is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margarette; five children, Vicky Wills, Becky LaBeau, Clarence (Gwen) LaBeau Jr., Randy (Sue) LaBeau, and Melody LaBeau; nine grandchildren, Craig, Corey, Benjamin, Clinton, Travis, Colter, Randi, Logan and Raelynn; five great-grandchildren, Jackie, Charlie, Jacob, Eva and Jenika; and by many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Preston LaBeau; four brothers, Gordon “Bud” LaBeau, Kenneth LaBeau, Donald LaBeau and Ronald LaBeau; three sisters, Audrey Budde, Ardis Dinsmore and Joyce Sitz; and special brother-in-law Howard Doble.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 30th at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel. Viewing will only be at the visitation Friday night. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31st at New Hope Community Church – Isanti Campus, 114 N. Dahlin Ave, Isanti.