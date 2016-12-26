When Colin Kaepernick took a seat during the national anthem he sparked a national debate.

Kaepernick says his actions are in response to the many civil injustices black Americans in this country continue to experience, especially by police officers and the justice system. Many perceive such public dissent as ungrateful, unpatriotic, or anti-military, but I believe his peaceful actions for equality are justified. In other words, since Kaepernick’s reasoning for protesting is rooted in the desire for equality, a founding ideal of this country, we should respect and perhaps even honor his right to do so.

Without a doubt Kaepernick has benefitted greatly from this country, but to some his actions display a lack of gratitude for those benefits. However, to argue that one’s success should entail an absolute endorsement of the country’s actions has no place in a society that values free expression, especially the kind that does no harm and may be considered unpatriotic. By drawing the attention of a national audience to the injustices against fellow Americans, Kaepernick is in effect creating a forum in which awareness can be raised and solutions can be debated, all of which exemplifies the American ideals of democratic discourse.

Examples of peaceful dissent leading to social action can be seen throughout American history, such as the civil rights movement or the fight for women’s suffrage. Both movements involved individuals expressing dissent in order to oppose and alter an unequal status quo. Thus, we have seen changes that have not only been reflected in our country’s laws, but also how Americans view these issues morally. I think it’s safe to argue that because of these civil disagreements, we have become more ethical in terms of equality for all. For example, most Americans today would be repulsed by the idea of reinstating segregation or gender based voting laws. Dissent is where we as a nation originated; it continues to shape who we are morally, and should continue to mold us going forward.

We must realize the value of Kaepernick’s actions which help push us toward addressing the issues of injustice in our country which are blatantly evident. We should appreciate these actions as they are selfless, nonviolent, and in the pursuit of furthering the ideals of the U.S. Constitution. And so, if kneeling during the national anthem and sacrificing the appearance of patriotism in the process is a way we can do this, it is worth it.