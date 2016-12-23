New Hope Community Church opens second church in Isanti

New Hope Community Church lead pastor Bill Berg invites everyone to New Hope Community Church-Isanti. The new church will open its doors to the public for the first time for its 3 p.m.

Christmas Eve service. The church was formally Elim Baptist Church and is located at

New Hope Community Church of Cambridge will formally open its second church to the public on Christmas Eve.New Hope has recently merged with Elim Baptist Church in Isanti, and the church, located at 114 Dahlin Ave., will now be called New Hope Community Church-Isanti. A soft opening was held in the new church on Dec. 18.New Hope lead pastor Bill Berg explained a brief conversation about merging the two churches took place with Elim’s interim pastor, Joel Goff, during the National Day of Prayer Breakfast held May 5.“I had read the book ‘Better Together’ about a year ago, which is about church mergers and repurposing buildings,” Berg said. “I knew Joel Goff was the interim pastor at Elim and asked him if he thought Elim would be interested in merging with us.”Berg explained following the brief conversation in May, many meetings and prayers took place between the elders and leadership teams of both churches about the merger.A formal announcement was then made in August to both congregations at New Hope and Elim, and each church separately voted on the merger in September that had favorable outcomes.“In October, things really started moving,” Berg said. “I will continue to be the lead pastor of both churches and will drive back and forth on Sunday mornings.”New Hope’s Christmas Eve services will be held at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Cambridge and at 3 p.m. in Isanti. All are welcome to attend services and children’s programming will be available for newborns up to 5 years old.Regular worship services will be held at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in Cambridge and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Isanti.“Our goal is to eventually have a campus pastor in Isanti as well as a children’s director, worship director and office staff,” Berg said. “We will also slowly duplicate some of our activities that we currently offer in Cambridge.”The church in Isanti has undergone extensive remodeling with new carpeting and flooring, painting, landscaping and outside playground; walls were taken down to provide a more open space in the welcome and reception area. Office staff will be housed in the lower level of the church, and children’s programming will be offered for newborns through fifth grade beginning Jan. 1.Berg said safety is also a primary concern of the church and noted the handicap-accessible entrance has been completely rebuilt and a family handicap-accessible bathroom has also been installed.“The city of Isanti has been great to work with,” Berg said. “Safety, accessibility, hospitality and aesthetics are all goals for us and we want this to be a place where everyone feels comfortable.”Berg said he’s hopeful the church in Isanti will succeed.“Excitedly scary is how I’m feeling,” Berg said. “When we started this, we really committed it to God. I’ve been leaning on Psalm 27 to get through this and trying not to fret and putting our trust in the Lord.”Berg said he’s thankful for the trust from the people of Elim.