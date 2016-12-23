Don’t judge someone by their tattoos

Justin Hand, Isanti For some reason, a tattoo causes people to look at you differently. Society has built up this image that people with tattoos are offensive, irresponsible and unreliable, as if they indicate a degenerate person with low values.

A recent study by Vanguard University showed that people with tattoos and body piercings appear to be universally perceived as less attractive, less intelligent, dishonest, and less caring. Somebody once said to me, “Only drug addicts and losers get tattoos.” Truth is, I am a recovering alcoholic-addict and every single one of my tattoos I had before I started using.

I have been sober for five years and as soon as I finish college I have plans to get more tattoos. People form assumptions about others without knowing anything about their lives. Without taking the opportunity to know a person there is no way to have an accurate perception of any individual. The fact that negative prejudgments are made of tattooed individuals is unfortunate, because they can have a negative impact on a tattooed person’s ability to thrive in society.

In a study by Harris Interactive, people with tattoos generally seemed to have a positive outlook on each other and themselves, whereas people without tattoos were much more critical of their tattooed counterparts. For many of us, our tattoo is a reminder of a time in our lives that has passed; a tribute to the past, present, and future, a dedication to religion-culture, honoring a lost loved one or symbolizing a life changing event–-overcoming addiction or another disease. Tattoos don’t change a person’s personality or his ability to have kindness, compassion or be like anyone else.

In fact, a study published in the North American Journal of Psychology states that tattooed people are more similar than dissimilar to people without tattoos in normal, psychological health and functioning. I’m sure you all have been looked down upon at one point in your lives, so why would you feel the need to return the slight?

Next time you are standing in front of me, I would appreciate it if you had the respect and decency to hear what I have to say; rather than assuming that I’m going nowhere in life. At least let me give you a reason not to like me. My tattoos have nothing to do with my personality. I am not a criminal. I am not hypocritical or judgmental. I am a hard worker. I am a college student. I have goals. I am caring and sensitive. I am a good person. I have tattoos. If my tattoos offend you, I’m sorry, but don’t think any less of me. You are no better than me and I am no better than you.