Isanti County Christmas Project brings holiday cheer

The Isanti County Christmas Project has been delivering donated toys and food to children and families who might otherwise go without during the holiday season since 1984.

The Christmas Project is organized and implemented each year by the Isanti Lions Club. Joe Mau, the project’s coordinator, has been involved since it began. Isanti County initially ran the campaign, but it was eventually taken over by the Lions.

“We like to help people in need,” Mau said, “and this is a really good program to do because so many kids out there wouldn’t get any Christmas presents.”

There is strong involvement from community members and businesses who donate gifts to the campaign.

“Schools are involved in it, businesses are involved in it, churches are involved in it,” Mau said.

Volunteers spend a week sorting through and wrapping the donations each year. This year’s wrapping took place during the week of Dec. 12-16 at the Isanti Community Center. The gifts were then handed out on Saturday, Dec. 17.

During the first year of the Isanti County Christmas Project, Mau says about 30 people requested donations, and volunteers delivered the gifts to the recipients’ homes.

These days, with a greater volume of requests for donations, Christmas Project volunteers wheel the packaged and wrapped donations out to their recipients’ vehicles in wheel barrows on hand-out day at the Isanti Community Center.

About 320 families applied for donations this year, encompassing 740 children. Mau and the other volunteers try to give three gifts to each child.

Applications for donations are made available at Isanti County Family Services and mailed to the Lions Club. Volunteers see the first name of the child whose gifts they are packing, as well as the child’s age, so they can have a better idea of what sorts of gifts to give them.

“I’m the only one who ever sees who the people’s names are,” Mau said.

The project donates food as well as gifts, and the donation application allows applicants to choose whether they would like to receive just food or just gifts, or both.

Mau estimates about 100 volunteers lend a hand to the Christmas project during its week each year.

“I have some volunteers that actually take their week off work” to help with the project, he said.

Mau does not turn away any applicants who apply for donations.

“If they ask and they live in the county, then we’ll take care of them,” he said.