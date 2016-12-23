GracePointe Crossing breaks ground to reconnect senior living community

To meet the changing housing and service demands of older adults in the region, GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge is expanding and repositioning its campus.

Presbyterian Homes and Services officially broke ground on Dec. 14 for the redevelopment and expansion of GracePointe Crossing senior living community. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local government and business leaders, the project development team, Presbyterian Homes and Services staff and GracePointe Crossing staff and residents.

GracePointe Crossing is reconnecting its campus by moving Gables East and West care centers, currently located in two buildings east of the Rum River, to a single building on GracePointe Crossing’s main campus west of the Rum River on River Hills Parkway. The new care center will serve up to 141 long-term residents, including care center memory care residents.

The building will connect to GracePointe Crossing Commons assisted living to consolidate amenities and services and enrich community life. The new Gables will be designed in a home-like setting to accommodate Liberty Personally Designed Living, the care model of Presbyterian Homes and Services.

An additional 50 senior apartments and 18 assisted living memory care apartments will be included in the new construction, as well as a therapy center for resident and outpatient services. A new Town Center will feature a chapel-auditorium, bistro, wellness center, salon and theater. Ten Village Homes (townhomes) were eliminated to accommodate the new construction.

“I cannot recognize and thank Presbyterian Homes and Services enough for all their faith they have in Cambridge and the investment they have made in the city and in older adult services and care,” said Cambridge Mayor Marlys Palmer. “The vision of Presbyterian Homes and Services has been paramount in addressing and providing services in what we refer to as the ‘senior tsunami.’”

The $49.5 million project is designed by Insite Architects, located in St. Paul. The general contractor is Adolfson and Peterson Construction, based in Minneapolis, and is financed by Northland Securities of Minneapolis.

Formed in 2007, through the affiliation of Presbyterian Homes and Services with Grandview Christian Ministries and the 2008 purchase of the Cambridge Health Care Center, GracePointe Crossing remains the fourth largest employer in the region.

“Our citizens look forward to the completion of this building project, not only for this common good, but also for the employment opportunities and the assurance that our city will continue to grow and prosper,” Palmer said. “Greg Carlson is the greatest advocate for the care of older adults, and he consistently reminded us and educated us on the quality of life issues for our elder citizens during his time on the Cambridge City Council.”

Palmer also gave much praise to State Rep. Brian Johnson and GracePointe Crossing community relations director Julie Tooker for their support of the project and positive efforts in the community.

Dan Lindh, president of Presbyterian Homes and Services, shared several demographics relating to the aging population. He also mentioned his mother lives in a townhome in the senior living community and he visits Cambridge regularly.

“This is an investment in the long-term future of this community,” Lindh said. “We have a great team here and it has been a delight to work with the city of Cambridge on this project. This project will have a legacy for 30 to 40 years or more. It is with God’s hand and this commitment that we will make all of this work.”

Greg Carlson, executive director affiliate boards of Presbyterian Homes and Services, talked about the history of senior living in the Cambridge community.

“Today starts a new chapter in a long and colorful story that started in the late 1940s when Don Sunshine Sundberg opened the first home that could hold up to 12 residents,” Carlson said. “With the Lord’s help, the best is yet to come.”

Presbyterian Homes and Services is a nonprofit, faith-based organization with 5,800 employees and serves over 24,000 older adults through 43 Presbyterian Homes and Services-affiliated senior living communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. For more information, visit www.preshomes.org.

GracePointe Crossing offers a variety of housing choices including townhomes, senior apartments, assisted living, memory care residence and care center.

For more information on GracePointe Crossing, contact Julie Tooker at 763-689-1474, email [email protected] or visit gracepointecrossing.org.