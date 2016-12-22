Rebecca “Becky” True

Rebecca “Becky” Sue True, age 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, December 19, 2016 at Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge, MN.

Becky was born to Arnold and Ione (Davis) Stumne on May 20, 1944 in Braham, MN. She was the second oldest of four children-three brothers (Jack, Mike and Steve). She grew up on the family farm in Pine City, MN where she had many responsibilities and also many adventures with her brothers. In 1961, Becky graduated from Pine City High School, and in 1962 married Richard LaTourelle. Becky and Richard had four children, Randy, Sue, Judy and Bill, and eventually settled close to the family farm.

On March 8, 1975, Becky was re-married to Rick True, who she met while Rick was playing in a band called Half Mile Back. Following their marriage, they moved to Ely, MN. They had two daughters, Sara and Rici. They moved back to East Central Minnesota in July 1981. Over the next 15 years, Becky and Rick raised their family while Rick worked as an automotive mechanic and locksmith and Becky stayed home to care for the children. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends and seeing their children grow into adults.

Becky also had many hobbies and interests, including gardening, scrapbooking, cats, crocheting, baking/cooking and traveling with Rick and other family members to Hawaii, Alaska, Glacier National Park, and many other places. Over the last 20 years of her life, nothing was more important to Becky than her 10 grandchildren. Becky and Rick spent time caring for them, attending their many activities, and creating cherished memories. Becky also shared a close bond with her mother, Ione, who passed June 4, 2016. Becky referred to her mother as her “best friend,” and often visited and cared for her up until Ione’s passing.

Left to honor and remember her love are Becky’s husband of 41 years, Rick True of Isanti; six children, Randy (Shannon) LaTourelle of Shorewood, Susan (Pat) Duncan of Oak Grove, Judy (Mike) Kronstedt of Andover, Bill LaTourelle of Forest Lake, Sara True of Colorado Springs, and Rici Smentek of Isanti; 10 grandchildren, Shelby, Tyler, Cole, Connor, Grace, Adler, Tanner, Chase, Garrett and Gavin; brothers, Mike Stumne and Steve (Val) Stumne; and many other relatives and friends.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ione Stumne; and brother, Jack Stumne.

Pastor Kevin Haseltine will officiate services for Becky on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Strike Funeral Home – Cambridge Chapel.