C-I Girls Basketball comes up short against Forest Lake

Captain Lanie Cox goes up to send away this layup attempt during the Dec. 15 game against Forest Lake. Photos by Mike Bleninger

After riding a two-game winning streak, the Cambridge-Isanti Girls’ Basketball Team has hit a rough patch.On Dec. 15, the girls took on the Forest Lake Rangers. The Bluejackets tried to make it a competitive contest, but in the end lost to the Rangers 23-64.It was a tough night getting their shots to fall, as the girls shot 26 percent from the field, 11 percent from three-point range, and only knocked down two out of eight free throw attempts.Senior Lanie Cox and junior Amanda Westberg lead the scoring effort with nine points a piece, but it was simply not enough to hang on.Turnovers ruined their comeback aspirations, as the Bluejackets lost the ball 23 times leading to 30 Ranger points off of turnovers.Due to weather, their Dec. 17, game against Brainerd was cancelled.The girls took on Mounds View on Dec. 20. Their last game of the calendar year will be a home game Dec. 22 against 2-6 St. Cloud Tech.