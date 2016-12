Throughout this past year, the Scotsman and Isanti County News employees held potlucks and numerous fundraisers to raise funds for the Isanti County Christmas Project. This past year, $520 was raised which was used to purchase toys donated to the Project that is organized by the Isanti Lions Club. The toys are then wrapped and given to families in need.

Pictured from left are Austin Gerth, Cathy Nelson, Derrick Knutson, Sue Beckman, Shana Bouley, Erica Wilson, Kathy Floy and Tonya Orbeck.