Viena Lydia Kaunonen passed away on December 17, 2016 in Grace Point Crossing West in Cambridge, MN at the age of 100.

She was born August 2, 1916 in Waasa Township along with her twin sister Viola, daughters of Andrew and Sanna Salo. Viena attended grade school in Embarrass and High School in Aurora. She was on the swim team in Aurora, and was still swimming well into her 80’s.

She married Neil Arthur Kaunonen on November 23, 1935; they were longtime residents of Waasa Township and members of Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass.

Viena worked for many years at the co-op store in Embarrass and the Cluett-Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory in Virginia. She never did anything slowly. She walked fast, cooked fast (on high), and sewed fast. Viena was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and making quilts. Neil and Viena loved to dance and attended many dances in Pike and Palo.

Viena is survived by daughter, Ethel Venne; son, Arthur Neil (Edie) Kaunonen; grandchildren, Mitchell and Michael Venne, Michelle Smith, Gary (Brooke) Kaunonen, Scott (Dory) Kaunonen; great-grandchildren, Alex Smith, Sofia, Niilo, Grady, Carson, and Brody Kaunonen; nieces, Delores Clark, Arlene Peterlin, Lorna Scuffy; nephews, Marvin Norha, Larry and John Petroskey, Darwin Salo; special cousin, Pearl Aronen; extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, John and Hannah Kaunonen; husband, Neil Kaunonen; brother, George Salo; sisters, Ellen Norha and Viola Petroskey; and son-in-law, Robert Venne.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass. Pastor Evelyn Weston will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church. Spring burial will take place in the Waasa Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

Post navigation