Townships – STANFORD TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Stanford Township, Isanti County, State of Minnesota, that the first day to file an Affidavit of Candidacy for Town Office with the Town Clerk is January 3, 2017. All filings must be completed by 5:00 pm on January 17, 2017. The Town Hall will be open from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on January 17, 2017. Filing fee is $2.00. Offices to be filled: (1) Supervisor Three year term.

Barbara A. Vogtlin

Stanford Town Clerk.

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 21, 28, 2016

635024