School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 911

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES

NOVEMBER 17, 2016

The Regular School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools was held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 – 7:00 p.m. at the Education Services Center in Room 121A and B with Board Chair, Tim Hitchings; members, Gary Hawkins, Lynn Wedlund, Heidi Sprandel, Jenni Caulk and Nate Reibel; and Ex Officio, Superintendent, Dr. Ray Queener. Absent: Darcy Winsor.

Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve revised meeting agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Communications/Recognition: None at this time.

School Board Showcase: Academic Coach, Kristin Hall, along with Kindergarten teachers Kelly Klohs and Beth Maikklua from Cambridge Primary School presented to the board Seesaw a student driven digital portfolio app which allows students to track their own learning. This gives the families a faster response to their students daily classroom activities and work on an individual basis and the classroom as a whole. This app is at no cost to the district.

Board Committees/Administration Reports were as follows:

– Student Board Member Dr. Queener shared activities and events at CIHS.

– Community Education 390 people at Halloween Bash; Lake Wobegon @ PAC on Dec. 3rd.

– Legislative Next SEE legislative meeting is scheduled for Friday, December 2nd.

– School Board Member Good News Update given on CIS.

– Board Committee Reports Meetings attended: Policy Review Committee; Facilities Study Advisory Committee and Finance Committee.

– Finance and Operations shared with the board updates on:

– Food Service; Finance; Building and Grounds; Transportation; and Communications. Other Updates: Facility Study Advisory Committee scheduled for November 30th has been canceled. Notice will go out to team when next meeting date has been confirmed.

– Human Resources shared with the board the updates on:

– Staff training for IAs; EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) reporting; and Employee concerns and the importance of addressing them fairly.

– Teaching and Learning shared with the board the updates on:

– Future City judging at MNC; Attended ESSA in October with Dr. Queener and Ms. Johnson. An immediate change will be As of December 15th, foster children (students) will no longer be counted under McKinney-Vento; PBIS grant opportunity is available and being addressed with a due date to MDE on November 30th.

Superintendent Dr. Queener shared with the board the following:

– Attended iPlay at CPS (put on by CIHS students) which is a skit on compassion and the schools buddy bench helping students in need of a buddy during recess; He was a judge at the Future City competition at MNC; He led a cabinet retreat on November 2nd. With Focus Area Conversations being finalized by early December, Dr. Queener will be sharing these goals with the board at the December board meeting. Dr. Queener suggested a study session be held sometime in January to discuss the finalized goals. He also requested the board consider looking at the calendar and scheduling a more regular board study session throughout the calendar year; PAC meeting was held with five new members joining us; Four students from CIHS were signed because of academic and athletic accomplishments, to attend colleges after graduation; He attended Veterans Day events at IMS/MNC and CIHS; The MSBA Conference is January 12th and 13th. If you are planning on attending let Kim Cheney know and she will register you;

BoardBook will be coming for trial run at the December board meeting. Kim Cheney is the administrator of BoardBook and is learning the process to share amongst the board. Devices are being ordered and will be available. More information to come throughout the next few weeks.

Administrative Services and HR Director, Julia Lines, explained to the board the changes on the following policies:

– Policy #405 Veterans Preference

– Policy #520 Student Surveys

– Policy #529 Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students

These policies will come up for approval at next school board meeting.

Director of Teaching and Learning, Greg Winter shared with the board a draft of the 2017-2018 Cambridge-Isanti School Calendars. The committee met after the agenda had been posted so requested the following changes be implemented:

– April 2nd, 2018 remove Buildings Closed

– Year Round Calendar Change Professional Development Days to same as days on Traditional Calendar

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve revised consent agenda items A, B and D.

Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approved revised consent agenda item C. Motion carried with Heidi Sprandel abstaining.

Heidi Sprandel met with Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker on November 14th, to discuss Cambridge-Isanti Schools financials and everything looks good. This report includes Treasurers Report, Payment Registers, and Employee Reimbursement Reports. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Nate Reibel to approve the Treasurers Report subject to audit. Motion carried unanimously.

Kris Crocker read the resolution on gifts and donations and shared with the board the list of donors, nature of gift and amount of donation (list is in board agenda). Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adopt the Resolution on Gifts and Donations to accept gifts, grants or devise of real or personal property. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Absent: Darcy Winsor. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Dr. Queener suggested to the board a document be compiled on the grants Cambridge-Isanti Schools has received to see the total dollar amount at the end of the year that is being implemented.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve the Joint Powers Agreement for Rum River

Special Education Cooperative for 2016-2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Tim Hitchings to adopt the revised Resolution Canvassing Return of Votes of School District General and Special Election. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Absent: Darcy Winsor. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Tim Hitchings, seconded by Jenni Caulk to adopt the revised Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election and Directing the School District Clerk to Perform Other Election Related Duties. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Absent: Darcy Winsor. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve the Adoption Agreement for 457(b) Deferred

Compensation Plan for Public Education Employers. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the MOU for Staci Kuhnke for school year 2016-2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the MOU for Thia Kampa for school year 2016-2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Tim Hitchings to approve the MOU for Heidi Fosse for school year 2016-2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Nate Reibel to approve Policy #409 Employee Publications,

Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve Policy #713 Student Activity Accounting.

Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve Policy #721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy

Regarding Federal Revenue Sources. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adjourn meeting at 8:02 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

School Board Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 21, 2016

634938