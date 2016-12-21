Pamela Rae LaCroix Sundstrom went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on December 19, 2016 after a short battle with Glioblastoma, at home in White Sulphur Springs, MT with her family by her side.

Pam was born on July 21, 1949, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Floyd and Barbara Forbord Lacroix. Pam was the second of seven children. Her early years were spent in Bemidji and Sabin Minnesota. In 1956 the family moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana for job opportunities for her dad to support his family. Pam had many fond memories of her time growing up in Montana. In 1964 she moved back to Minnesota and in 1967 she graduated Salutatorian from Remer High School in Remer, Minnesota. The summer after graduation she spent working in the Twin Cities and in the fall she started college at St. Cloud State University studying elementary education. After a few semesters, she returned to the Cities and started working as a medical transcriptionist. While in the Cities she met her future husband Steven, who ironically had a family hunting cabin right behind her parent’s home in Boy River, Minnesota.

Pam married Steve on June 17, 1972, in a beautiful simple outdoor wedding at Steve’s grandparent’s property in Grandy, Minnesota. The couple started out closer to the cities in the beginning. After the birth of their son Eric, the couple opted to move to Grandy and build a home near Steve’s grandfather’s homestead. Hard work was ahead of them as they both worked full time, raised children, a garden, chickens, and farmed. Their daughter, Eva, would be born in Cambridge and the family made the front page of the paper as the first ever “room in” baby born at that facility. The couple were trend setters and believed in strong family bonds.

In 1980 the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, and enjoyed the west coast for five years. This is where the brave mother of two small children worked full time, volunteered in her children’s classrooms, and went to school full time to earn her RN degree from Umpqua Community College. Nursing and caring for others was in her blood and she did an amazing job and touched so many lives along the way. While raising their kids Pam and Steve would embark on long adventures together, one time driving to Alaska and spending time with family there. Many western states were also explored by the family. In 1985 the family moved back to the Grandy/Cambridge area. A position Pam would often speak fondly of as some of the greatest teamwork she ever experienced was working at the Cambridge State Hospital.

In 1991, Pam, Steve, and Eva attended an all school reunion in White Sulphur Springs. It was then that they decided they could really enjoy living here, and they enjoyed the next 25 years in this beautiful area, loving every day. Pam became very involved in the White Sulphur community enjoying many benefits of a small town. She worked at Mountainview Medical Center, Meagher County Health Department, and then with Dr. Gebhardt at his private clinic and worked side by side with her husband, providing chelation therapy. Shortly before retiring, Pam enjoyed working at the local clinic.

After retirement, she helped take care of her grandsons and helped make them into the loving boys they are today. Pam and Steve embarked on a journey of helping others with Habitat for Humanity over the past few years.

Pam was an inspiration to all she met. She could light up a room with her smile. She could remember the smallest details about so many people and things. Pam truly cared for everyone and showed Christ’s love for all. Pam’s children and grandchildren were beyond blessed that she devoted so much time for them and made them all such a priority in her life. All five grandsons will have cherished tender memories of their fantastic grandma who loved them more than “wild hickory nuts.”

Pam is survived by her husband Steve of 44 years; son Eric (Meagen) Sundstrom, Elk River, MN; daughter Eva (Curtis) Kerr, White Sulphur Springs; five pride and joy grandsons, Kelton and Cameron Sundstrom, Elk River, MN, and Kaden, Jason, and Jacob Kerr, White Sulphur Springs; mother Barbara Forbord LaCroix, Wasilla, Alaska; brother Jerry (Vicky) LaCroix, Wasilla, Alaska; sisters Kathy (Ken) Douglas, Grantsburg, Wisconsin and Becky Kearn, Wasilla, Alaska; sisters-in-law Denise (John) Beegley and Karen (Mickey) McCormick; brother-in-law Ray (Kelly) Sundstrom; two aunts Grace Pospicial, Fedral Dam, MN and Marge Forbord, Boy River, MN; and Uncle John (Elaine) Forbord, Grand Rapids, MN; several cousins whom she loved dearly; and many nieces and nephews that she loved like her own!

Pam was preceded in death by her father Floyd Lacroix, brothers Steve and Michael LaCroix, her baby sister and best friend Shawna Ice, and brothers-in-law Mike Ice and Kelly Kearn.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 17, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meagher County Senior Center, Meagher County Ambulance, Habitat for Humanity or donor’s choice.