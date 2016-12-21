Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104297

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 30, 2009

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $173,468.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Carolyn K. Plaster, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100103210000567551

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: The Business Bank DBA Prime Mortgage

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 17, 2009, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 404091, thereafter modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated April 29, 2013; recorded on May 29, 2013 as document number A435248; thereafter modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 15, 2015 as document number A450684

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: September 27, 2012 filed: October 12, 2012, recorded as document number A429174

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Thirty Seven (37), Range Twenty-five (25), excepting that part thereof lying and being South and West of County State Aid Road No. 13, is now located, and is also excepting the following described parcel: Beginning at a point 33 feet South and 33 feet West of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) of said Section, thence South 208.7 feet, thence Northwest to a point 208.7 feet West of the point of beginning, thence East 208.7 feet to the point of beginning.

Also that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Twenty-Seven (27), Township Thirty Seven (37), Range Twenty-five (25), hereafter described, lying and being North and East of County State Aid Road No. 13, as now located, to wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), thence South following the east line of said Forty, 201 feet; thence West and parallel with the North line of said Forty, 170 feet; thence North and parallel with the East line of said Forty, 201 feet to the North line thereof; thence East on the North line to the point of beginning and there to terminate.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6575 Stanchfield Creek Rd NW, Dalbo, MN 55017

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 04.027.1100

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$210,418.81

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 8, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 8, 2018, or the next business day if February 8, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: December 16, 2016

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 21, 28, 2016

January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017

635071