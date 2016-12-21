Isanti County Sports Re-cap

Braham

Girls Basketball

After a three-game losing streak, the Braham Bombers finally found their stride. On Dec. 19, the girls took on Great River Conference Rival Hinckley-Finlayson and beat them 56-24. This young Bombers squad, featuring only four seniors, are off to an even 3-3 start. They have one final game before the holiday break, when they travel to Sauk Centre on Dec. 22.

Cambridge-Isanti

Boys Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti boys’ basketball team continues to struggle. On Dec. 13, the boys lost to Zimmerman with a final score of 59-63. The young Bluejacket team looked to turn their luck around when the Coon Rapids Cardinals came to town on Dec. 20. Currently sitting at 1-4, the boys will be fighting to add another win before first of the year.

Boys Hockey

The 1-3-1 Cambridge-Isanti boy’s hockey team fell last week to Pine City Area, 2-7. The boys have been searching for a spark on defense, after they have given up 42 goals in just six games this season. Due to weather concerns, their Dec. 17 game against North Branch was postponed. Up next for the boys are two big games, playing Chaska Dec. 20, and taking on Chisago Lakes Dec. 22. Both teams have also been facing an up-and-down season. These two games will be big for the boys to get back on track.

Swim and Dive

The Cambridge-Isanti boy’s swim and dive team opened their season at home on Dec. 15 when St. Michael-Albertville came to town. The boys did not get the result they had hoped for, as they fell 81-95. With only one more meet before the holiday break, the boys will look to make the most out of their road trip to Duluth East on Dec. 20. The bulk of the swim and dive season will kick off after Jan. 5, following an away meet at Monticello.

Upcoming events:

• Braham Boys Basketball will host its annual Alumni Game On Friday, Dec. 23 at 6 pm. All former Braham Basketball players are welcome to attend. This is a wonderful opportunity for all past, present, and future Bombers to get together and hoop it up.

• The fifth annual Coaches Game fundraiser will be held Dec. 28 at the David C. Johnson Ice Arena in Isanti from 6-8 p.m. Come to watch the coaches play hard and sweat for a change. There will be a bake sale, chuck a puck, and hardest shot contests. Kids can make a sign to cheer on their favorite coach. All proceeds go to help local families struggling with housing. Concessions sales available for the whole family. Make it a family night out for a good cause. $5/per person or a $20 family maximum. Contact Alicia Overby with questions at 763-670-1581. Bring a canned good to donate to the local food shelf.