City – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Cambridge to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute 471.6965. This budget publication is not complete. The complete budget may be examined at Cambridge City Hall, 300 Third Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN or online at www.ci.cambridge.mn.us. The City Council approved this budget on December 5, 2016.
ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2016 ADOPTED BUDGET
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 21, 2016
635153
http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/12/635153-1.pdf