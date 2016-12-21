City – CITY OF CAMBRIDGE

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Cambridge to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute 471.6965. This budget publication is not complete. The complete budget may be examined at Cambridge City Hall, 300 Third Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN or online at www.ci.cambridge.mn.us. The City Council approved this budget on December 5, 2016.

ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2016 ADOPTED BUDGET

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 21, 2016

635153

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/12/635153-1.pdf