C-I Gymnasts win close meet against North Branch

< > Sophomore captain MollyAnn Harvey does the splits up on the high bar during the Dec. 13 meet against North Branch. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics team has earned their first win of the season on Dec. 13 when the girls hosted Mississippi 8 rival North Branch.It was a tight meet on the score sheets, but the Bluejackets came away with the result they wanted as they outscored the North Branch Vikings, 143.625 to 142.475.After taking fourth-place overall in the Jackie Mann Invite on Dec. 3, the girls were pleased to come out on top.Coach Wendy Rooney has enjoyed watching her team build confidence week by week, and was pleased with the performances from all of her gymnasts.“I was really proud of how the girls came out and competed with confidence. We lacked that in our first meet and it was nice to see them perform closer to how they look in practice,” she said.A few young faces have helped the Bluejackets so far this season, including first-time varsity performer, freshman AnnaGrace Nelson. Nelson has been a consistent competitor for the Bluejackets, and Rooney noted it is nice to see her hard work pay off.Next up for the Bluejackets is a trip to Monticello on Dec. 22. That will be their last meet until after the holiday break.