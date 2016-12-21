Braham Bombers off to great start

< > Senior Hunter Richmond stands under the hoop in an effort to block the incoming shot during the Dec. 13 game against Aitkin. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The defending Braham Bombers Boys Basketball state champs are off to a great start, going 3-1 through their first four games.On Dec. 13, the Bombers took on Great River Conference rival Aitkin. Points were traded often and early, but in the end the Bombers outpaced Aitkin on their way to a 77-63 win.The boys had a tough Great River Conference matchup on their hands when undefeated Hinckley-Finlayson came to town on Dec. 20. Watch for a score update on this on isanticountynews.com.After starting out 4-0 in all conference games so far this season, the Jaguars will be ready to take this one up to the final buzzer.A key for the Bombers will be trying to find ways to score against a team that has already held two opponents to under 30 points this season.After playing Hinckley-Finlayson, the boys will have some time off from conference play, and focus on the Cathedral Holiday Tournament in St. Cloud to be held Dec. 27-29. This is a tournament the team has participated in, in the past, and coach Jeff Eklund knows it will not be an easy ride.“This is traditionally one of the most competitive holiday tournaments in the state. We play against Melrose at St. Johns University on Jan. 14 and at St. Croix Lutheran on March 3. Both teams finished the season ranked in the top ten of AA,” Eklund said.